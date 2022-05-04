Ticker
MEPs adopt position on common charger initiative
By EUobserver
MEPs adopted the European Parliament's position on the common charger on Wednesday, paving the way to start negotiations with member states. New rules would make USB-C the standard charging port for all smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices — which would most likely force Apple to redesign the iPhone. Exemptions would apply to devices that are too small to have a USB-C port, such as smartwatches or health trackers.