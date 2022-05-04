Wednesday

4th May 2022

MEPs adopt position on common charger initiative

MEPs adopted the European Parliament's position on the common charger on Wednesday, paving the way to start negotiations with member states. New rules would make USB-C the standard charging port for all smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices — which would most likely force Apple to redesign the iPhone. Exemptions would apply to devices that are too small to have a USB-C port, such as smartwatches or health trackers.

MEPs urge EU not to relax policing rule-of-law amid war

European lawmakers debated the lack of progress in the EU sanctions probe against Poland and Hungary, and warned Russia's invasion of Ukraine should not be a reason to turn away from rule-breaking within the bloc.

Opinion

On World Press Freedom Day, new threats to journalists surge

World Press Freedom Day: two sinister and distinct trends in harassment against reporters have emerged: the onslaught of online abuse targeting — in particular — women journalists, and the weaponisation of laws against media practitioners.

