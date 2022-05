By EUobserver

Patriarch Kirill, the head of Russia's orthodox church, is to be added to an EU visa ban and asset-freeze list for cheerleading the war in Ukraine, according to documents seen by EUobserver. Kirill "portrayed the Russian military actions as a war against evil and equating it to a spiritual purification of Ukraine," the EU said. The wife, daughter, and son of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov are also being listed.