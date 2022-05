By EUobserver

The European Parliament refused to green light the budget of the EU's border police, Frontex and has delayed granting discharge until the autumn. The plenary vote on Wednesday sends a political signal to the EU agency that MEPs are not happy with how it operates. They said a report by the EU's anti-fraud office Olaf into Frontex must first be made available. The agency's chief, Fabrice Leggeri, resigned last week.