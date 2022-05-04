Ticker
Hungary wants pipeline exemption for Russia oil ban
By EUobserver
Hungary cannot support the Russian oil ban proposed by the EU Commission in its current form, foreign minister Péter Szijjártó said Wednesday, arguing that halting oil imports would destroy Hungary's energy security. The proposed ban already included an exemption for Hungary until the end of next year. However, Szijjártó said that Budapest's support for the sanctions would be conditional of exempting imports of Russian crude oil through existing pipelines.