4th May 2022

Hungary wants pipeline exemption for Russia oil ban

Hungary cannot support the Russian oil ban proposed by the EU Commission in its current form, foreign minister Péter Szijjártó said Wednesday, arguing that halting oil imports would destroy Hungary's energy security. The proposed ban already included an exemption for Hungary until the end of next year. However, Szijjártó said that Budapest's support for the sanctions would be conditional of exempting imports of Russian crude oil through existing pipelines.

Political groups shun far-right pro-Kremlin MEP

French MEP Thierry Mariani from the far-right Identity and Democracy Group is spearheading a report in the parliament's foreign affairs committee. The socialists are boycotting it.

Working at EU institutions not easy for ethnic minority staff

EU institutions have failed to create an inclusive culture for Europeans of colour and people with disabilities, according to the European Commission's first-ever survey on diversity, inclusion and respect at the workplace.

EU Commission proposes Russian oil-ban in new sanctions

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said EU countries should phase out Russian crude oil imports within six months, and refined oil by the end of the year to minimise the impact on European economy and global supply.

