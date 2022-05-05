Ticker
MEPs urge Moldova be given EU candidate status
By EUobserver
MEPs welcomed Moldova's formal EU membership application, submitted in early March, supporting its candidate status under the treaties. In a resolution adopted on Thursday, the European Parliament raised concerns over the explosions and rocket attacks recently reported in the Russia-controlled Transnistrian region. Additionally, EU lawmakers called on the EU to provide more financial assistance to Moldova, one of the major destinations for Ukrainian refugees.