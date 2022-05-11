Ticker
More than a dozen EU countries oppose treaty change
By EUobserver
Thirteen EU countries have signed a document opposing French president Emmanuel Macron's plans to launch a convention in response to the Conference on the Future of Europe where citizens have addressed issues that require treaty changes. "We do not support unconsidered and premature attempts to launch a process toward treaty change," the paper said. Last week, Italian prime minister Mario Draghi said he would support treaty change.