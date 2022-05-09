Monday

9th May 2022

Ticker

More than a dozen EU countries oppose treaty change

By

Thirteen EU countries have signed a document opposing French president Emmanuel Macron's plans to launch a convention in response to the Conference on the Future of Europe where citizens have addressed issues that require treaty changes. "We do not support unconsidered and premature attempts to launch a process toward treaty change," the paper said. Last week, Italian prime minister Mario Draghi said he would support treaty change.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

News in Brief

  1. More than a dozen EU countries oppose treaty change
  2. Study: EU could exit Russian gas by 2025
  3. Hungary ready to veto EU oil sanctions proposal
  4. Oil price climbs on supply worries as EU plans Russia ban
  5. MEPs urge Moldova be given EU candidate status
  6. Sinn Fein poised to win Northern Ireland election
  7. Rouble jumps to near two-year high
  8. Hungary wants pipeline exemption for Russia oil ban

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers agree on international climate commitments
  2. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe
  3. UiPathNo digital future for the EU without Intelligent Automation? Online briefing Link
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersHuge support for Ukraine
  5. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBWorkers want EC to limit subcontracting chains in construction
  6. PGEHow to change EU ETS so that it supports the energy transition?

Latest News

  1. 'Visegrád will survive', but as a fractured alliance
  2. EU central bankers divided on interest rates, amid rising prices
  3. Slovak ex-PM narrowly stays out of jail in corruption fiasco
  4. Calls to fix food market as world faces 'largest crisis in history'
  5. Oil sanctions and the EU's own future in focus This WEEK
  6. Europe Day: Reminder EU needs to care for democracy watchdogs
  7. EU 'foot dragging' on Poland border wall with Belarus
  8. More than €6bn raised for Ukraine at donor conference

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us