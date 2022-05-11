By EUobserver

There is a "fragile situation" in the Russian-occupied plant at Zaporizhzhya in southern Ukraine, since a Russian missile hit a building close to the reactor in early March, Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told MEPs on Tuesday. "We were lucky that the physical integrity of the nuclear reactors was not affected," he said. The IAEA also denied that Ukraine might be developing nuclear weapons.