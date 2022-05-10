By EUobserver

The EU condemned on Tuesday the Russian cyberattack against Ukraine, which took place just before Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, facilitating the military attack. This cyberattack caused disruption and communication outages across businesses and public services in Ukraine and several EU member states. It was yet another example of "Russia's continued pattern of irresponsible behaviour in cyberspace" in breach of UN rules, the EU said in a statement.