Tuesday

10th May 2022

Ticker

EU condemns Russia's pre-war cyberattack on Ukraine

By

The EU condemned on Tuesday the Russian cyberattack against Ukraine, which took place just before Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, facilitating the military attack. This cyberattack caused disruption and communication outages across businesses and public services in Ukraine and several EU member states. It was yet another example of "Russia's continued pattern of irresponsible behaviour in cyberspace" in breach of UN rules, the EU said in a statement.

Feature

Hungary sets dogs on non-Ukrainian refugees

Orbán's government is still beating up and pushing back non-Ukrainian migrants, including one Lebanese man who fled the Ukrainian war zone to Europe.

Stakeholder

The CPDP conference wants multidisciplinary digital future

During the Computers, Privacy and Data Protection (CPDP) conference, many high-level discussions will touch upon the dynamics of decision-making in the design of new technologies, including the importance of inclusion, diversity, and ethics perspectives within these processes.

News in Brief

  1. German foreign minister pledges accountability for Bucha killings
  2. Finnish parliament defence committee urges 'yes' to Nato
  3. Irish PM warns UK on Northern Ireland protocol
  4. EU condemns Russia's pre-war cyberattack on Ukraine
  5. IAEA: 'Fragile' situation at Ukraine nuclear plant
  6. More than a dozen EU countries oppose treaty change
  7. Study: EU could exit Russian gas by 2025
  8. Hungary ready to veto EU oil sanctions proposal

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers agree on international climate commitments
  3. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe
  4. UiPathNo digital future for the EU without Intelligent Automation? Online briefing Link
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersHuge support for Ukraine
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBWorkers want EC to limit subcontracting chains in construction

Latest News

  1. With John Lee at helm, what now for EU and Hong Kong?
  2. Hungary sets dogs on non-Ukrainian refugees
  3. The CPDP conference wants multidisciplinary digital future
  4. EU mulls shoring up Rwanda armed forces in Mozambique
  5. 'Visegrád will survive', but as a fractured alliance
  6. EU central bankers divided on interest rates, amid rising prices
  7. Slovak ex-PM narrowly stays out of jail in corruption fiasco
  8. Calls to fix food market as world faces 'largest crisis in history'

