Ticker
Finnish parliament defence committee urges 'yes' to Nato
By EUobserver
Joining Nato is the best option for Finland to guarantee its national security, the defence committee of the country's parliament said on Tuesday, ahead of Helsinki's official decision on whether or not to join the Western defence alliance in the coming days, Reuters reported. The committee said Nato membership would significantly increase the deterrent for becoming a target of Russia's aggression. Finland shares a 1,300km border with Russia.