By EUobserver

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock on a visit to Bucha Tuesday pledged that the international community would hold to account those responsible for the killing of civilians in Bucha during Russia's invasion, AP reported. Baerbock is the first German government member to visit Ukraine since the invasion, after Berlin and Kyiv set aside a diplomatic spat concerning Ukraine's unwillingness to invite the German president because of his past Russia ties.