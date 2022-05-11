Ticker
French police investigate Interpol president over 'torture'
By EUobserver
French authorities launched an investigation into Interpol's president Ahmed Nasser al-Raisif, following accusations he was complicit in the arbitrary detention and torture of two Britons in the United Arab Emirates. The alleged victims say al-Raisif was a United Arab Emirates senior interior ministry security official at the time when the allegations took place, reports AFP. Interpol's headquarters are based in Lyon.