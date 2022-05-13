Friday

13th May 2022

Ticker

UN: Soaring food prices may cause widespread hunger

By

Speaking alongside Austria's chancellor and foreign minister in Vienna, UN secretary-general António Guterres said he was "deeply concerned" about worldwide food shortages as the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent global prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertiliser soaring, worsening a food crisis in African countries. He also warned disruption to shipping in the Black Sea risked spreading hunger also becoming "widespread in different parts of the world."

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Revealed: Big Oil shaped EU's gas-cutting strategy

Internal documents found EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and energy commissioner Kadri Simson coordinated their Russian gas cutting strategy with oil CEOs to determine which measures were "feasible".

UK says 'no choice but to act' over post-Brexit trade rules

British foreign secretary Liz Truss said the UK has "no choice but to act" on the Northern Ireland protocol governing post-Brexit trade during a call with EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič — who warned unilateral action was "simply not acceptable".

Opinion

The EU Parliament Covid inquiry: the questions MEPs must ask

A basic lack of transparency around the EU's vaccines procurement negotiations has prevented effective public and parliamentary scrutiny. It has also made it impossible to answer some of the key questions we put forward here.

Finland moves to join Nato in historic step

Finnish public support for joining Nato has risen to record figures since Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Finland's historic move puts pressure on Sweden to also move towards joining the military alliance.

News in Brief

  1. Spain plans five-days 'menstrual leave' and to ease abortion rules
  2. MEPs reject proposal for stricter 2030 target on cars and vans
  3. Study: EU spent €341m on AI border technology
  4. Over 100 million Europeans remain unvaccinated
  5. EU agency: Distrust in police means fewer crimes reported
  6. Finland announces Nato membership bid
  7. Ukraine foreign minister in Brussels next week
  8. UN: Soaring food prices may cause widespread hunger

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers agree on international climate commitments
  3. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe
  4. UiPathNo digital future for the EU without Intelligent Automation? Online briefing Link
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersHuge support for Ukraine
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBWorkers want EC to limit subcontracting chains in construction

Latest News

  1. EU to help Ukraine export grain — amid food shortages fears
  2. Revealed: Big Oil shaped EU's gas-cutting strategy
  3. EU: Ukrainians hesitating to register for protection
  4. UK says 'no choice but to act' over post-Brexit trade rules
  5. The EU Parliament Covid inquiry: the questions MEPs must ask
  6. Finland moves to join Nato in historic step
  7. Hungary turned into 'hybrid regime', MEPs say
  8. EU favours LNG and hydrogen in new external energy policy

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us