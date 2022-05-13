Ticker
UN: Soaring food prices may cause widespread hunger
By EUobserver
Speaking alongside Austria's chancellor and foreign minister in Vienna, UN secretary-general António Guterres said he was "deeply concerned" about worldwide food shortages as the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent global prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertiliser soaring, worsening a food crisis in African countries. He also warned disruption to shipping in the Black Sea risked spreading hunger also becoming "widespread in different parts of the world."