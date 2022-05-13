Ticker
Ukraine foreign minister in Brussels next week
By EUobserver
Ukraine foreign affairs minister Dmytro Kuleba will be in Brussels next week to participate as a special guest in the meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers taking place on Monday (16 May). The sixth package of sanctions against Russia, including the oil embargo, granting Ukraine EU candidate status, and cooperation on war crimes investigations, will be discussed. Kuleba will also meet commission officials to discuss the rebuilding of Ukraine.