By EUobserver

There are still over 100 million Europeans who remain unvaccinated or are partially-vaccinated, EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides told MEPs on Thursday. "It is not the time to relax, it is the time to be prepared," she said while inviting EU member states to increase the uptake of vaccines and have surveillance systems in place in case there is a new variant or a new wave of Covid-19 cases.