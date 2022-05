By EUobserver

In a tense vote in the European Parliament's environmental committee on Wednesday, lawmakers upheld a proposed ban on the sale of polluting vehicles from 2035, but rejected a proposal championed by Renew MEP Jan Huitema to increase the emissions target for cars in 2030 from 55 to 70 percent. The centre-right EPP group rejected the stricter targets and tried to water down the ban on polluting cars in 2035.