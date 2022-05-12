Ticker
Spain plans five-days 'menstrual leave' and to ease abortion rules
By EUobserver
The Spanish government is planning an overhaul of employment and abortion law, which would see female employees allowed up to five days of menstrual leave, and ease abortion restrictions for 16 and 17-year olds, according to The Guardian. The socialist-led coalition will present draft legislation, to be approved by the cabinet next week, to eliminate measures requiring those aged 16 and 17 to have parental approval for terminations.