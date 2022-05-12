By EUobserver

The European Commission announced on Thursday it will further support the Covid-19 vaccination rollout in Africa with an additional €400m. A total of €300m will be channelled through the global vaccine distribution facility COVAX while €100m will be used for diagnostics, therapeutics and strengthening health systems in the neighbouring continent. The EU will also provide €427m to the Global Pandemic Preparedness Fund, subject to agreement on its governance.