16th May 2022

EU-US pledge to counter Russian propaganda in Ukraine

The EU and the US pledged on Monday to facilitate trade and investment in Ukraine in order to rebuild its economy. After a two-day summit in Paris, they also committed to securing global supply chains and countering Russian disinformation. "Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has demonstrated the dangerous impact foreign information manipulation and interference…can have, in particular, on transparent and accessible information," they said in a joint statement.

Opinion

Sweden and Finland Nato decision is right for Baltic

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a threat to all Europe, particularly the Baltic. Sweden and Finland must join Nato to secure peace in the Baltic Sea, write the leaders of the EPP Nordic and Baltic delegations in European Parliament.

Agenda

Russia sanctions and energy dominate Next WEEK

The EU Commission is expected to put forward the RePowerEU plan, which aims to help the diversification of fossil fuel imports in the bloc, as the EU aims to get rid of its dependence on Russian energy supplies.

Opinion

Will 'Putin's Nato' follow Warsaw Pact into obscurity?

Valdimir Putin's equivalent to Nato — the Collective Security Treaty Organization of Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Armenia, Tajikistan, and Belarus — is convening in Moscow next week to give cover that Russia is not alone in its war against Ukraine.

EU reaches deal on flagship cybersecurity law

The European Parliament and EU member states have reached an agreement over new rules intended to protect Europe's public and private critical entities from cyberattacks.

News in Brief

  1. EU-US pledge to counter Russian propaganda in Ukraine
  2. EU greenhouse-gas emissions rebound to pre-pandemic levels 
  3. German ruling party in regional election blow
  4. EU expanding arms-for-Ukraine programme
  5. Reports: EU drafts plans for Russia energy payments
  6. Pro-Russian hackers targeted Eurovision
  7. EU to donate extra €400m for Africa vaccines rollout
  8. Spain plans five-days 'menstrual leave' and to ease abortion rules

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers agree on international climate commitments
  3. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe
  4. UiPathNo digital future for the EU without Intelligent Automation? Online briefing Link
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersHuge support for Ukraine
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBWorkers want EC to limit subcontracting chains in construction

