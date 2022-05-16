Ticker
EU-US pledge to counter Russian propaganda in Ukraine
By EUobserver
The EU and the US pledged on Monday to facilitate trade and investment in Ukraine in order to rebuild its economy. After a two-day summit in Paris, they also committed to securing global supply chains and countering Russian disinformation. "Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has demonstrated the dangerous impact foreign information manipulation and interference…can have, in particular, on transparent and accessible information," they said in a joint statement.