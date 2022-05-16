Ticker
EU greenhouse-gas emissions rebound to pre-pandemic levels
By EUobserver
EU greenhouse-gas emissions in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by eight percent compared with the same period of 2020, due to the economic rebound after the Covid-19 crisis, the EU's statistical office, Eurostat, reported on Monday. Emissions increased in all EU member states and all economic sectors. But households were responsible for most emissions of greenhouse gases, followed by manufacturing and electricity supply, agriculture, and transportation.