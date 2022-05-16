Ticker
British PM urges Northern Irish parties to work together
By EUobserver
UK prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday visited Northern Ireland to encourage the return of the devolved government. The Democratic Unionist Party is refusing to enter the assembly, after nationalist Sinn Fein emerged as the strongest party, citing issues around the Northern Ireland protocol which governs post-Brexit trade. London had been expected to scrap parts of the protocol unilaterally after rejecting the EU's proposals for a compromise.