Ticker
Putin: Russia will respond if Nato bolsters Sweden and Finland
By EUobserver
President Vladimir Putin on Monday warned that his country would respond if Nato began to bolster military infrastructure of Sweden and Finland, which have decided to join the military alliance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to the leaders of a Russian-dominated alliance of ex-Soviet states, Putin claimed Nato enlargement was used by the US in an "aggressive" way to aggravate an already difficult global security situation, Reuters reported.