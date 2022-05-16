Ticker
Nordic nations to help Sweden and Finland if attacked
By EUobserver
Norway, Denmark and Iceland pledged on Monday to support Finland and Sweden, which have both announced their bids to join Nato, in case the two Nordic countries come under attack, Reuters reported. "Together with Denmark and Iceland, Norway stands ready to assist its Nordic neighbours by all means necessary should they be the victim of aggression on their territory before obtaining Nato membership," said Norway's prime minister Jonas Gahr Stoere.