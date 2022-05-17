Tuesday

17th May 2022

Ticker

UN urges Iran to halt execution of Swedish-Iranian academic

By

The UN human rights office's spokesperson on Tuesday urged Iran to halt the imminent execution of Swedish-Iranian academic Ahmadreza Djalali and overturn his death sentence, Reuters reported. Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency has reported that Djalali, sentenced to death on charges of spying for Israel, would be executed by 21 May. Amnesty International called his trial "manifestly unfair." Djalali was forced to confess under psychological torture.

