By EUobserver

German prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence for a 101-year-old man, who went on trial Tuesday for his alleged role as a Nazi SS guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp during World War II. The defendant is charged with 3,518 counts of being an accessory to murder. The defendant has told the court that he didn't know the Sachsenhausen camp. A verdict is expected on 2 June.