Some 15,000 people tried to enter the EU irregularly in April — a 79-percent increase on April last year, according to EU border-control agency Frontex. The figures were part of a larger trend, with 57,800 people entering in the first four months of this year — a 69-percent spike. The biggest increases were on the Western Balkans route. The figures did not count the 5.9 million Ukrainian refugees.