By EUobserver

Belgium, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands on Wednesday pledged to increase offshore wind generation capacity from 15 gigawatts (GW) now to at least 150GW by 2050 — as part of efforts to phase-out fossil fuels and reduce energy imports from Russia. This target represents half of the capacity intended for the entire 27-nations bloc, under the EU offshore renewable energy strategy, unveiled back in November 2020.