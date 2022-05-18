By EUobserver

German ex-chancellor Gerhard Schröder's publicly-funded office is to be shut down amid mounting criticism at his refusal to distance himself from Russian president Vladimir Putin. The country's ex-leaders traditionally receive a state-funded office when they leave the post. Schröder has refused to condemn Putin, whom he still calls a close friend despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and is holding jobs at Russian state-owned energy companies, German media reported.