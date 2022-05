By EUobserver

Russia has expelled 34 French diplomats, 27 Spanish ones, and 24 Italian ones in return for Europe's earlier ejection of several hundred Russian alleged spies from its capitals over its massacre of Ukrainians in the town of Bucha. Russia also expelled 45 Polish diplomats and 40 German ones last month. Italian prime minister Mario Draghi called Russia's decision a "hostile act". France said Russia's move was not justified.