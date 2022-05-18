Wednesday

18th May 2022

Finland expects cut in gas supply after Nato application

Russian gas imports are set to stop by the weekend amid the country's plans to join Nato and a payment dispute between the two nations, Gasum, the Finnish state-owned gas company, said on Wednesday. Finnish households barely use gas but it is used extensively by industry, which has been told by local authorities to find alternative supplies following the country's application to join Nato on Wednesday, alongside neighbouring Sweden.

