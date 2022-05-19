By EUobserver

Last year, 139,000 non-EU citizens were refused entry into the bloc, with Ukrainians accounting for the largest number of refusals (50,200), the EU's statistical office, Eurostat, reported on Thursday. In 2021, Hungary, Poland, Croatia and Romania reported the largest number of refusals of entry. Meanwhile, 681,200 non-EU citizens in total were found to be illegally present across EU member states — which represents a 22-percent increase compared to 2020.