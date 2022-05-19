Thursday

19th May 2022

EU justice agency to have more roles on war crimes

The European Parliament adopted an EU Commission proposal to reinforce the mandate of the EU agency for criminal justice cooperation, Eurojust, on war crimes evidence. It will now have to be agreed by EU governments, and expected to come into force in June. Eurojust will now be allowed to preserve, analyse and store evidence centrally, and exchange evidence with national authorities, the International Criminal Court (ICC) and other countries.

Opinion

More EU teams needed to prosecute Ukraine war crimes

A Joint Investigation Team combines prosecutors, police and judges from different countries who come together under the coordination of Eurojust to synchronise cross-border investigations —with a track record of achieving results: from the Bataclan attacks to the MH17 investigation.

EU states warn of looming food-price crisis

Prices of cereals, fertilisers, and oilseed have shot up drastically in several European markets due to Russia's war on Ukraine, prompting some member states to seek EU aid.

Podcast

Ultraconservatives in Putin's shadow

Vladimir Putin's Ukraine war has threatened to be a public relations disaster for hard-right gatherings like the Conservative Political Action Conference — now meeting in Budapest and featuring Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, who remains highly-cordial with the Kremlin.

