By EUobserver

The UN's human rights office has confirmed 8,089 civilian casualties in Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in February, with 3,811 killed and 4,278 injured. "Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons ," the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Thursday. "The actual figures are considerably higher, as many reports are still pending corroboration," it added.