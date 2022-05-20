By EUobserver

About half of all Gazprom's gas buyers opened accounts at Gazprombank, after Russian president Vladimir Putin demanded "unfriendly countries" pay for gas in roubles, Russia's deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday according to the Financial Times. 54 companies have an agreement with Gazprom Export, with "about half" having opened rouble accounts. Most buyers of Gazprom's gas are on the list of unfriendly countries, including much of Europe.