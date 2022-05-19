Thursday

19th May 2022

Ticker

Half of Gazprom's clients have opened rouble accounts

By

About half of all Gazprom's gas buyers opened accounts at Gazprombank, after Russian president Vladimir Putin demanded "unfriendly countries" pay for gas in roubles, Russia's deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday according to the Financial Times. 54 companies have an agreement with Gazprom Export, with "about half" having opened rouble accounts. Most buyers of Gazprom's gas are on the list of unfriendly countries, including much of Europe.

MEPs urge sanctioning the likes of ex-chancellor Schröder

Former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder and Austria's ex-foreign minister Karin Kneissl should be blacklisted if they don't step down from top Russian state-owned companies, while EU countries should sanctions Europeans who take key jobs at Russian state firms.

Opinion

More EU teams needed to prosecute Ukraine war crimes

A Joint Investigation Team combines prosecutors, police and judges from different countries who come together under the coordination of Eurojust to synchronise cross-border investigations —with a track record of achieving results: from the Bataclan attacks to the MH17 investigation.

EU states warn of looming food-price crisis

Prices of cereals, fertilisers, and oilseed have shot up drastically in several European markets due to Russia's war on Ukraine, prompting some member states to seek EU aid.

News in Brief

