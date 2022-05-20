By EUobserver

French president Emmanuel Macron said in Paris Thursday while meeting Moldovan president Maria Sandu the EU should give a "quick opinion" on her country's eligibility to become an official EU enlargement candidate. But German chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Ukraine in Berlin the same day "there are no shortcuts on the way to the EU", prompting a rebuke by Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba that Kyiv was getting "second class" treatment.