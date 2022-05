By EUobserver

Russia state-owned gas giant Gazprom told Finalnd's gas operator that it will cut gas supplies to Finland on Saturday, Finland's Gasum said on Friday. "We have been carefully preparing for this situation," Gasum's CEO Mika Wiljanen said, with the company continuing to supply gas from different sources. Gazprom's move comes as Finalnd last week announced that it wants to join Nato in light of Rusia's invasion of Ukraine.