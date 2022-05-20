By EUobserver

Italian transport unions on Friday striked in protest against military aid for Ukraine and called for an immediate ceasefire. While most Italians blame Russia's president Vladimir Putin for the conflict, union leaders want the government to increase workers' wages instead, and some fear that sending weapons will prolong the conflict. Within Italy's coalition government, Giuseppe Conte's 5 Star movement and Matteo Salvini's League oppose Italy's supply of weapons to Ukraine.