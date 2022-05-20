Friday

20th May 2022

Sweden hits back at Turkey's 'disinformation' in Nato bid

Swedish foreign minister Ann Linde has complained of "vastly-spread disinformation" that Sweden harboured militants from the separatist PKK party in Turkey, saying Sweden "was first after Turkey to list PKK as a terrorist organisation, already in 1984". Ankara has threatened to block Sweden and Finland's Nato bid saying they hosted "terrorists". Russia said Friday it would create 12 new military units on its western flank over the Nordic Nato move.

