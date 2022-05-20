Ticker
Germany's Schröder gives up one of two Russia jobs
By EUobserver
Former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder and a German businessman, Matthias Warnig, who used to work in the Communist-era Stasi secret police, have quit their jobs in Russian oil firm Rosneft, amid a political outcry over Russia's war on Ukraine. They both still work for the Russian-owned Nord Stream 2 gas consortium. German chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday rejected an EU parliament appeal to blacklist Schröder for his close Russian ties.