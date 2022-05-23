Ticker
Germany would back Russia oil embargo without Hungary
By EUobserver
German economy minister Robert Habeck has warned Hungary against blocking efforts to impose an EU-wide embargo on Russian oil imports in response to the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported. But the minister also added Germany would support the EU going ahead with the embargo without Hungary. "If the Commission president says we're doing this as 26 without Hungary, then that is a path that I would always support," Habeck said.