By EUobserver

The European Central Bank is "likely" on track to lift its main policy rate back to zero by the end of September, president Christine Lagarde wrote in a blog on Monday. Lagarde is facing pressure from some of its more hawkish governing council members, including the Dutch Klaas Knot, to exit its loose monetary policy to tackle inflation. However, she said gradual quarter-point rises were "a prudent strategy under uncertainty."