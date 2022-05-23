Monday

23rd May 2022

First Russian sentenced for war crimes in Ukraine

By

A Ukrainian court sentenced a 21-year old Russian soldier to life in prison Monday for killing a civilian in the first conviction for war crimes since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin pleaded guilty to shooting a 62-year old man in the head in the Sumy region, testifying he shot Oleksandr Shelipov after being ordered to do so, AP reported. Ukrainian prosecutors are investigating thousands of potential war crimes.

