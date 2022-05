By EUobserver

Belgium will have to throw away more than 1.3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines by July, the Belgian newspaper Le Soir reported on Monday. Belgium has 436,800 doses of AstraZeneca that will expire at the end of the month and another 880,000 doses of Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer that will reach the expiration date in July. Additionally, there are 422,000 Novavax doses due to expire by the end of August.