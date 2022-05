By EUobserver

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he no longer recognises the prime minister of Greece— Nato ally and neighbour — Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whom he accused of seeking to block the sale of American F-16 jets to Turkey. "There's no longer anyone called Mitsotakis in my book," Erdogan told reporters in the US . The row comes amid Turkey's threat to block a proposed expansion of Nato, to Sweden and Finland.