Tuesday

24th May 2022

ECB: Crypto may pose a risk to financial stability

By

The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Tuesday cryptocurrencies may pose a risk to financial stability if the market maintains its rapid growth of the last two years and financial institutions become increasingly involved with crypto-assets. The significant volatility of crypto-assets could put capital at risk — with financial institutions facing reputational and climate-transition risks, the ECB warned. EU regulation on cryptocurrencies has not been agreed yet by co-legislators.

EU Commission extends borrowing curbs in 2023

The European Commission on Monday proposed to extend suspension of fiscal borrowing rule in 2023 — but advised prudence amid already rising real interest rates.

Opinion

Brexit hostility to Good Friday Agreement is damaging UK in US

Democratic Unionist MPs could affirm unequivocally they support the Good Friday Agreement, with no return of a border with physical controls on movement of people, goods or agricultural produce within the island of Ireland — but they won't.

Opinion

Are Orban's Covid powers now the 'new normal' in Hungary?

As the world continues to seek productive ways to provide assistance to the beleaguered citizens of Ukraine, the Hungarian government is now using the humanitarian crisis to further its own authoritarian ambitions.

