By EUobserver

Environmental groups on Tuesday launched legal action against Dutch aviation giant KLM for their 2019 "Fly Responsibly" campaign, regarded by campaigners as greenwashing. The NGOs argued that the campaign falsely promotes the sustainability of flying and the company's plans to offset its climate damage. Last month, the Dutch advertising watchdog ruled that KLM ads using terms such as "CO2ZERO" and "CO2-neutral" are misleading for consumers.