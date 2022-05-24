Tuesday

24th May 2022

Von der Leyen: Russia hoarding food as 'blackmail'

By

Russia is using food security as blackmail, the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in Davos on Tuesday. "Russia is now hoarding its own food exports as a form of blackmail — holding back supplies to increase global prices, or trading wheat in exchange for political support," she said. After the Ukraine invasion, food prices increased significantly globally. For example, bread prices in Lebanon jumped 70 percent. 

France aims for EU minimum-tax deal in June

EU Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday that Poland's recovery plan could be approved within a week. This could also help unblock Warsaw's reluctance to agree to the tax deal.

Orbán's overtures to Moscow are distasteful and detrimental

Some Western European politicians are reviving the chimera of a negotiated settlement. None of this makes the current, half-hearted approach towards sanctioning Russia look better — nor does it shed any favourable light on the cravenness of Hungary's current government.

The Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth is back

Ukraine is finally understood — and hopefully Belarus will be soon too — as a self-standing society and state with close links to its EU neighbours, rather being relegated to Russia's backyard.

