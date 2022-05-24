Ticker
Von der Leyen: Russia hoarding food as 'blackmail'
By EUobserver
Russia is using food security as blackmail, the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in Davos on Tuesday. "Russia is now hoarding its own food exports as a form of blackmail — holding back supplies to increase global prices, or trading wheat in exchange for political support," she said. After the Ukraine invasion, food prices increased significantly globally. For example, bread prices in Lebanon jumped 70 percent.